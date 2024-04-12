DISTRICT OF SAANICH, BC, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The retrofit of four community facilities on Vancouver Island will improve energy efficiency and building accessibility, after a combined investment of nearly $5.2 million from the federal and local governments.

Announced by the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, these projects will support critical infrastructure upgrades that will lower energy costs and reduce environmental footprints, but also create more pleasant interior environments for residents to learn, explore, and play together in our communities.

In the District of Saanich, the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre is undergoing a series of upgrades to the HVAC system, lighting, and building envelope. Once completed, the improvements to the Cedar River Community Centre are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by up to 40% and greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 80 tonnes annually. Serving also as an Emergency Operations Centre for the community new automatic door openers and renovated reception counters will also ensure improved accessibility.

Meanwhile, in Port Hardy's Tsulquate Reserve, the retrofit of Wakas Hall in the Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw Nation is currently underway, which includes installing solar panels and upgrading LED lighting, HVAC, insulation, faucets, and accessibility features, such as washrooms, stair lifts, and warning signage.

In Lake Cowichan, the Ts'uubaa-asatx Nation Community Centre is adding solar panels and storage batteries to save energy and reduce their environmental footprint. Similarly, the Chilton Arena in the Regional District of Mount Waddington is also adding solar panels and retrofitting a battery storage system.

These investments were made through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, which helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

"Our efforts to revitalize important spaces, such as the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre in the District of Saanich, aim to make these spaces more accessible and energy-efficient, which reflects our dedication to building vibrant, healthy communities. We will continue to invest in projects that contribute to the well-being of our neighbourhoods by creating spaces where people can gather, engage in physical activities, pursue hobbies, and access essential community resources."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"It is through funding opportunities such as this, that we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and make our buildings more climate resilient. The Cedar Hill Recreation Centre is an integral part of our community. By upgrading our facility, we are also making it more accessible to residents, ensuring everyone has a place to enjoy the arts, and feel safe, cool and comfortable, in a place that is familiar and inviting to all."

Dean Murdock, Mayor of the District of Saanich

"Through the GICB funding from the Federal Government we were able to add secondary power sources to our building in the installation of solar panels on our community building. Furthermore, we were able to provide much more energy efficiency measures such as additional insulation, energy-efficient windows, and an HVAC system as well to allow for a longer lifespan of the building as well as reduce operations costs in the future."

Councillor Melanie Livingstone, Ts'ubaa-asatx Nation

"As Chair of the Regional District of Mount Waddington, I am profoundly appreciable for the grant funding from Infrastructure Canada through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program. This investment will propel our vision for the Chilton Arena forward, ensuring it becomes a beacon of sustainability and inclusivity in our community, and help improve our region's recreational infrastructure. With support for crucial components such as the solar grid and battery backup system, elevator installation, lobby sliding doors upgrade, and enhanced wheelchair accessibility, we are not just renovating a facility; we are shaping a more resilient, welcoming future for all residents and visitors. Together, with this partnership, we are truly building bridges towards a greener and more accessible community."

Andrew Hory, Chair of Regional District of Mount Waddington

The federal government is investing $5.2 million in these four projects through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. Additionally, the District of Saanich is contributing $598,617 , the Gwa'sala-'Nakwaxda'xw Nation is contributing $40,000 , and the District of Mount Waddington is contributing $76,085 to their respective projects.

