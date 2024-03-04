BEDFORD, NS, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Halifax Transit Mill Cove Ferry Service project will enter its second phase, after a combined investment of nearly $260 million from the federal government, the government of Nova Scotia, and the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Announced by MP Lena Metlege Diab, MP Andy Fillmore, Minister Timothy Halman, and Councillor Tim Outhit, this project will transition from the planning of the Mill Cove Ferry route to Phase 2, which will focus on the design and construction of the terminals and procurement of ferries.

Phase 2 of the project entails the design and construction of two state-of-the-art net-zero ferry terminals: the Mill Cove ferry terminal, and the replacement of the aging Halifax Ferry Terminal with a new, contemporary facility. It also includes the acquisition of five high-speed, zero-emission electric ferries, the establishment of a cutting-edge maintenance facility, and the construction of a bridge spanning the Bedford Highway over an existing CN rail line. The bridge will enhance the region's active transportation infrastructure and provide a direct connection capable of accommodating buses, vehicles, and an active transportation path to the Mill Cove Ferry Terminal.

The Mill Cove Ferry Service is an integral component of the Halifax Regional Municipality's Rapid Transit Strategy and Integrated Mobility Plan. It contributes to Nova Scotia's Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act, supporting the region's mandate to advance environmental innovations, and to the Municipality's HalifACT 2050 initiative, working towards the comprehensive decarbonization of transportation and municipal operations.

The federal government's investment in public transit will help make communities more inclusive and improve the quality of life for users of these services by making it easier for them to get around and stay connected.

"Today's announcement marks a significant milestone in our commitment to helping Nova Scotians get where they need to go quickly and sustainably. By investing in state-of-the-art net-zero ferry terminals and zero-emission electric ferries, we're not just enhancing connectivity; we're paving the way for a cleaner, greener future. The Halifax Transit Mill Cove Ferry Service is a direct response to the priorities that the people of Halifax West have raised with me. It's going to get more people out of traffic and put less pollution into our air."

Lena Metlege Diab, Member of Parliament for Halifax West, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our investment in this project shows our commitment to building sustainable, connected communities where people have a variety of accessible, affordable, and green transit options to get where they're going. It will reduce emissions, reduce traffic congestion, and boost economic activity across our municipality."

Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax

"The launch of Phase 2 of the Halifax Transit Mill Cove Ferry Service underscores our dedication to fostering sustainable development and enhancing connectivity within our diverse region. Recognizing that many in my riding have to drive into the city, this investment will help the rural families reduce cost and emissions. By investing in this transformative project, we're not just making transportation easier; we're also helping to stimulate economic growth, reduce environmental impact, and foster a more inclusive and resilient community in Sackville‒Preston‒Chezzetcook."

Darrell Samson, Member of Parliament for Sackville‒Preston‒Chezzetcook

The Dartmouth-Halifax ferry is the oldest saltwater ferry service in Canada, and once this plan is fully implemented, it will be the most modern! Zero-emission electric ferries and the new ferry route will better link and enhance the livability of our communities.

Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour

"This project will reduce road traffic in the area and help us plan for future population growth. The new ferry route will also encourage people to use public transportation and help us meet our climate change goals by using fast zero-emission electric ferries."

The Honourable Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change for Nova Scotia, on behalf of Public Works Minister Kim Masland

"With the growth we are continuing to see, so is the need to make sustainable transportation competitive with personal vehicles. Not only will this improved ferry service help people get around faster, it will also promote continuous growth surrounding the terminal and establish a consistent community hub."

Mike Savage, Mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality

The federal government is investing $155,686,984 through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $65,000,000 and the Halifax Regional Municipality is contributing $38,974,016 .

through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing and the Halifax Regional Municipality is contributing . Including today's announcement, 9 infrastructure projects under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $220 million and a total provincial contribution of over $120 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of over . The federal government is investing billions of dollars to provide predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit solutions beginning in 2026-2027.

Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country.

in thousands of transit projects in communities across the country. Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

