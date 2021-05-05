OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's forest sector is a vital source of economic, social and environmental benefits for Indigenous communities. The Government of Canada recognizes the importance of Canada's forest sector as an essential economic driver and major employer of Canadians, including Indigenous Peoples and people in rural and remote communities.

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, today launched the next call for proposals for the Indigenous Forestry Initiative (IFI), to support Indigenous participation in forestry-related opportunities, businesses, careers and governance.

Investments in successful projects will advance Canada's bioeconomy, create opportunities for increased Indigenous participation in the forest sector and create and maintain jobs in Indigenous communities across the country. Applications will be accepted until Wednesday, July 7, 2021. All eligible organizations are encouraged to apply.

By investing in Indigenous participation in the forest sector, we are advancing Indigenous self-determination, closing socio-economic gaps and providing greener solutions that tackle climate change and transform to a low-carbon economy.

The forest sector brings value, both economically and spiritually, to Indigenous communities. This initiative builds a stronger Indigenous forest sector that thrives and sustains its economic resilience during and post-COVID-19.

"Indigenous Peoples are taking economic development into their own hands and succeeding. The Indigenous Forestry Initiative supports Indigenous forestry workers and businesses with new opportunities to expand operations and grow while bringing local benefits to their communities."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr.,

Minister of Natural Resources

Natural Resources Canada is contributing $13 million over three years (2020–2023) to support Indigenous forestry projects across Canada . To date, the IFI has committed approximately $6.8 million to projects, with approximately $6.2 million available for 2021–2023.

