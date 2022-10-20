Funding announced for Veterans' case management services

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Today the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, announced $43 million in funding over three years to maintain frontline staffing levels, including the Case Manager to Veteran ratio, and upgrade the tools Case Managers use – freeing up more time for them to work directly with Veterans.

Case Managers play such an important role in helping Veterans with getting the important services they need. According to the 2020 National Client Satisfaction Survey, 80% of Veterans with a case manager said that the service benefits them, with the majority also indicating that case management has improved their lives.

Since 2015, the number of Veterans supported by Case Managers has nearly doubled, with a 9% increase in fiscal year 2019-2020 to 2020-2021 alone.

VAC will continue to improve case management services, ensuring Veterans are receiving the care and support they need, when they need it. This includes the creation of new support systems for vulnerable Veterans and better tools so that Case Managers can spend more time directly with Veterans.

"It's vital that Veterans and their families have the support they need while transitioning to life after service. With this funding, we will continue to improve our services by giving Case Managers the tools and time they need to support Veterans."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

Veterans Affairs Canada is focused on service excellence for Veterans and their families. Today's announcement builds on previously announced funding of $139.6 million over two years to extend temporary employees and help reduce processing times for Disability Benefits.

over two years to extend temporary employees and help reduce processing times for Disability Benefits. Case Managers work directly with Veterans facing complex challenges to identify needs, set goals, and create a plan to help them achieve their highest level of independence, health, and well-being.

Case management services and resources will continue as an essential service delivered by VAC Case Managers.

Between 2015-2016 and 2016-2017, VAC experienced a 30% increase in case managed Veterans, and a 9% growth from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021.

