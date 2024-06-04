ROLPHTON, ON, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) wishes to advise users of a full closure of the Des Joachims Bridge for repair work during the following period:

Thursday, June 13 , from 9 pm to midnight

During this period, the bridge will be fully closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Emergency services will be able to access the bridge during the closure.



This closure will reduce the number of closures needed to complete the necessary work.



PSPC thanks users for their patience.

