Full Circle Lithium Provides Important Corporate Updates

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF), a USA-based lithium-ion specialty firefighting agent manufacturer, is pleased to provide a corporate update.

With its operating wholly-owned subsidiary and plant located in the State of Georgia, USA, FCL understands that its proprietary FCL-X™ lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing agent business is not subject to the recently announced tariffs by the US federal government applicable to Canadian goods. As opportunities develop in Canada the Company has the option of manufacturing it's products in Canada to avoid or minimize the proposed tariffs.

In partnership with its two distributor partners - US Fire Pump and AEST Fire & Safety - FCL has completed several live demonstrations in front of US fire safety industry experts, to demonstrate the effectiveness of FCL-X™ in extinguishing toxic and hard-to-control lithium-ion battery fires. These live demonstrations will continue as FCL presents its powerful agent to the market. Due to its unique formulation and water-based application method, FCL-X™ has quickly and consistently put out fully charged EV and scooter lithium-ion battery fires and reduced their toxic emissions. The reception from these fire safety experts, typically very skeptical of new products that claim to work so dramatically well, has been unequivocally positive of FCL-X™. FCL believes that its product is unique and will revolutionize lithium-ion battery firefighting around the world.

Based in Georgia, USA, Mr. Webster Marshall joins FCL as VP of Business Development. He has had a long 24 year career as a professional firefighter in the region and, later, as an entrepreneur and technical expert in fire safety technologies. In addition to having deep connections throughout the USA fire safety industry, Mr. Marshall has seen firsthand how unique and powerful the FCL-X™ agent is at extinguishing charged EVs as he is the firefighter expert that FCL hired to safely demonstrated the use of FCL-X™ on EV fires at its live industry demonstrations. Mr. Marshall stated that, "having worked in the fire safety industry for my entire career and now having firsthand experience with FCL-X™, I believe that FCL has developed a unique and robust agent that should become the world's standard for extinguishing lithium-ion battery fires at small to industrial scale. I am therefore excited to join the team in the early days of launching its fire agent business."

In the normal course of its patenting strategy to protect its FCL-X™ invention in various countries around the world, FCL has received an initial, non-binding report from an international patent searching authority that, after a preliminary search and review, this authority has indicated that the claimed subject matter of FCL's patent application for FCL-X™ is both new and inventive. While still early in the patent application process, this is a positive preliminary indication that FCL may eventually receive some measure of patent protection for its FCL-X™, which would be a major value milestone for the Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce it has engaged the US-based corporate communications firm, RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG"), to provide investor relations services including corporate communications advisory, non-deal roadshow advisory, market intelligence advisory, and business referrals to the management team of the Company. RBMG has been retained for an initial term of 6 months at cost of US$14,500 per month. RBMG is at arm's length to the Company. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval. RBMG is a US-based corporate communications firm founded in 2009 that specializes in investor relations advisory and has offices in New York City and Stamford, Connecticut. RBMG's US advisory practice delivers investor relations programs tailor-made for emerging companies that are private and publicly traded on the NYSE, NASDAQ, OTC, TSX, TSXV, CSE, ASX, and AIM. Utilizing digital techniques, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, RBMG has developed methods that improve traditional client IR initiatives to maximize ROI. RBMG partners with clients across a wide range of industry segments, including Cleantech, Metals & Mining, Renewable Energy, and Technology. To learn more about RBMG please visit: www.rbmilestone.com

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL has developed an innovative lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent named FCL-X™, to address the increasing number of difficult to extinguish and toxic lithium-ion battery-based fires. FCL-X™ is a non-hazardous fire extinguishing agent specifically designed to combat lithium-ion cell and/or battery fires. As a water-based solution that neutralizes complex chemical reactions, FCL-X™ creates a protective layer on the surface of materials containing elemental lithium. FCL-X™ has been positively tested by 3rd party laboratories as well as on live fires at both a small and industrial scale. These tests have proved that the agent mitigates the lithium oxidation reaction, limits hydrogen generation and stabilizes decomposing electrolytes. Furthermore, FCL-X™ is easy to use, quickly dissipates heat , requires minimal clean-up, and is non-hazardous making it a sustainable choice. FCL has a leading technical team with over 100 years of combined lithium, fire and safety training and firefighting experience. Additional information regarding FCL is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website www.fullcirclelithium.com.

