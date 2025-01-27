Full Circle Lithium's Groundbreaking FCL-X™ Successfully Deployed At Major Battery Recycling Plant Fire

US Fire Pump used FCL-X™ as part of a successful fight against one of the largest lithium-ion battery fires in US history

This significant technical milestone marks a breakthrough achievement for FCL-X™ as it demonstrates the unique and effective extinguishing characteristics for lithium-ion battery fires at a large scale

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF), a USA-based lithium-ion specialty firefighting agent manufacturer, reports that its proprietary FCL-X™ lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing agent was successfully deployed by its expert firefighter partners at US Fire Pump to help fight one of the largest battery fires in US history.

Late last year, a significant fire erupted at a facility near Fredericktown, Missouri. This plant, recognized as one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery recycling facilities, processes over 60,000 tons of batteries annually. Notwithstanding that the facility had state-of-the-art fire safety systems, it nevertheless was overwhelmed by the lithium-ion battery fire. The fire led to the evacuation of approximately 75 employees and nearby residents due to concerns about toxic smoke and potential explosions from the stored lithium-ion batteries. Luckily, there were no reported injuries. Firefighters from at least 25 departments collaborated to contain the blaze, which was challenging due to the nature of lithium-ion battery fires that are not readily extinguished by traditional fire extinguishing agents, can often reignite, and emit toxic gases. Specialized industrial firefighting teams, including the emergency response team at US Fire Pump (using FCL's specialty agent FCL-X™) were deployed to deal with the more difficult to control lingering hot spots. The fire caused extensive damage to the facility, affecting numerous local families employed there.

"With this real-life validation, the world's fire-safety community now has a proven specialty agent designed specifically to fight hard to extinguish and toxic lithium-ion battery fires not only at small scale but at an industrial scale as well. Lithium-ion battery fires are becoming more prevalent around the world with the widespread use and adoption of lithium-ion batteries", stated Carlos Vicens, CEO and Co-Founder of FCL.

Paul Fornazzari, Chairman & Co-Founder of FCL, stated that, "while only a few months since its commercial launch, FCL-X™ is starting to turn heads in the industry. We are driving hard to make FCL-X™ the global industry standard for lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing agents."

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL has developed an innovative lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent - FCL-X™ - to address the increasing number of difficult to extinguish and toxic lithium-ion battery-based fires occurring around the world. A PCT patent application has been filed by the Company to protect its FCL-X™ invention. Additional information regarding FCL is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website www.fullcirclelithium.com.

For further information:

Full Circle Lithium Corp.

Carlos Vicens - CEO & Director

[email protected]

+1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the Canada and which are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the technical elements in a processing and refining business, loss of key technical and other staff, lithium price fluctuations, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Corp.