Full Circle Lithium Announces First FCL-X™ Sales to USA First Responders

Initial FCL-X™ sales to a fire station in Georgia, USA , marks initial entry into the USA first responder market, a new and significant market opportunity for FCL

Closing of previously announced non-core equipment sale generates approximately US$1.5 million of non-dilutive financing

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF), a USA-based manufacturer of innovative lithium-ion battery firefighting agent products, reports its first sale of FCL-X™ to a fire station in Georgia, USA. While these sales may not be recurring, this achievement underscores the interest in FCL-X™ within the US first responder segment of the market. The Company is initially targeting this market as it represents what it believes to be an essentially untapped and significant market opportunity, as first responders look for new and effective tools to fight a growing number of dangerous and difficult-to-extinguish lithium-ion battery fires.

As demonstrated in several very successful tests, including the controlled burns of charged EVs, FCL-X™ is uniquely engineered to neutralize the chemical reactions that cause lithium-ion battery fires. The FCL-X™ product lines include tailored solutions such as FCL-X Pro, FCL-X Bulk, and FCL-X Extinguisher, which are specifically designed for diverse lithium-ion battery firefighting scenarios.

FCL has closed the previously announced sale of non-core equipment to an arm's length third party for approximately US$1.5 million. The net proceeds will be allocated to the manufacturing, marketing, and sales of the Company's flagship product, FCL-X™, as well as general and administrative expenses. This equipment sale marks a key step in FCL's strategy to streamline operations and channel resources into its core business, as it launches commercialization of FCL-X™.

Carlos Vicens, CEO, Founder, and Director of FCL stated, "With this successful equipment sale and our initial first responder FCL-X™ sale, we believe we are well positioned to accelerate our sales growth. We are committed to expanding the reach of FCL-X™ through our current and future distribution partners, ensuring that first responders and the general public have access to our innovative products."

FCL has partnered with AEST Fire & Safety to facilitate distribution, training sessions, and live burn demonstrations of FCL-X™ products. These efforts have engaged numerous firefighters, fire chiefs, and industry stakeholders, driving awareness and significant interest in FCL-X™. Discussions with additional potential end-users are underway, which the Company believes will translate into further sales opportunities.

Looking ahead, FCL plans to continue its USA-focused marketing and sales initiatives, developing new products currently in research and development, and exploring additional distribution channels both in the USA and globally.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL has developed an innovative lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent - FCL-X™, to address the increasing number of difficult-to-extinguish and hazardous lithium-ion battery-based fires. A PCT patent application has been filed by the Company to protect its FCL-X™ invention. Additional information regarding FCL is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website www.fullcirclelithium.com.

Full Circle Lithium Corp.

Carlos Vicens - CEO & Director

[email protected]

+1.416.977.3832

