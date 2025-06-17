Full Circle Lithium Expands Distribution Network For Its FCL-X™ Lithium-Ion Battery Fire Extinguishing Agent

FCL has now signed six distribution agreements to market FCL-X™ within the USA with large USA -based fire safety products distributors

Due to the strong interest in FCL-X™ products, FCL has also restructured its master distribution agreement strategy in the USA into regional coverage

FCL expects additional distribution agreements to be signed in the USA and internationally over the next few months

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF), a USA-based manufacturer of lithium-ion battery specialty firefighting agent, FCL-X™, is pleased to announce the signing of regional distribution agreements with the following leading US distributors: Howell Fire and Rescue Inc. ("Howell"), Heiman Fire Equipment ("Heiman), Swift Group LLC ("Swift") and Central Alabama Training Solutions ("CATS"), Great Plains Fire ("Great Plains") and FYR-TEK Inc. ("FYR-TEK") in the USA and Safetek Profire ("Safetek") in Canada. These distribution agreements are in addition to the US Fire Pump distribution agreement already in place.

These regional distribution agreements mark important milestones in the Company's efforts to commercialize its proprietary and innovative lithium-ion battery fire fighting agent, FCL-X™ and reflect a change in the Company's North American strategy by focusing on more regional expertise in the USA and Canada to better address FCL-X™ across residential, industrial, and commercial settings and most importantly into the first responder fire safety industry. These new distribution agreements primarily emphasize the FCL-X™ Extinguisher, FCL-X™ Recharge, and FCL-X™ PRO product lines, granting certain exclusive distribution rights within their respective regions for a defined period.

The Company now serves more than 25 states in the USA and all of Canada directly through its distributors. This excludes US Fire Pump's exclusive distribution for our FCL-X™ ProMax product line to industrial and commercial markets. All other USA states not covered by the current distributors mentioned below are served directly by the Company.

Carlos Vicens, CEO, Founder, and Director of FCL, stated, "The FCL-X™ handheld product line of fire suppression offers cutting-edge technology specifically crafted for efficient, effective, and safe response, reducing the risks associated with lithium-ion battery fires. Through these new distribution agreements, we look forward to growing a strong distribution network in the US and Canada that guarantees access to this vital safety solution, ultimately protecting people and property."

The Company retains the right to market all its products globally and may pursue additional distribution agreements worldwide and, in the USA, provided these do not conflict with these distribution agreements.

About Howell Rescue Systems

Howell is a family owner business with over 50 years dedicated to providing fire departments throughout the United States with high quality rescue equipment like extrication tools or SCBAs. Howell has a rich history of work and servicing rescue equipment as well as a team who is dedicated to helping fire department. Howell has an extensive distribution network that covers key markets and regions in the USA, and has history of successful partnerships and a reputation for reliability demonstrated by the ability to deliver results.

About Heiman Fire Equipment

Heiman Fire Equipment was founded in 1947 and has been family-owned and operated locally ever since. Building on its modest beginnings of selling fire extinguishers to the local farming community in Ashton, IA, the company has evolved into a multi-faceted company with nationwide fire equipment sales, fire truck manufacturing, service, and refurbishments, plastics fabrication, and industrial sales and service.

About Swift Group LLC

Swift Group was established in 2018 by our founder and president, Jerry Swift, who has proudly dedicated 24 years of service to his community. Since its inception, Swift Group has grown to a team of six employees, all of whom have served or currently serve in public safety. Our mission is simple: to provide the highest quality products to those who need them most.

About Central Alabama Training Solutions

Founded in 2004 by former firefighters Keith Sharp and Dennis Weverink, CATS is a family-owned business built on experience, service, and a passion for safety. Headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, CATS has grown into a trusted provider of fire service equipment, industrial safety gear, and real-world training solutions. With deep roots in the fire service and a commitment to quality, CATS is proud to serve the professionals who protect others every day.

About Great Plains Fire

Great Plains Fire is in the business of new apparatus, pre-owned apparatus, service, and loose equipment. With over 40 years of experience working in the fire and safety industry. Great Plains is your local fire protection provider that understands the unique business and is committed to providing the highest quality products and services in the industry. Great Plains Fire is located in Fergus Falls, MN and is centrally located to fulfill the needs of all fire departments.

About FYR-TEK Inc.

With over 70 years combined fire industry experience, FYR-TEK is a family-owned and operated company that strives to provide customers with high-quality, reasonably priced firefighting equipment. FYR-TEK utilizes a service-oriented teamwork approach in doing business that places customer service as top priority while providing fire departments the rescue tools and firefighting equipment they need to make a difference.

About Safetek Profire

Safetek was founded in 1993 by John Witt in Coquitlam, British Columbia and serves all of Canada. From its beginning in 1993, Safetek set out to be a different kind of company and is proud to represent some of the most recognized fire-rescue vehicle brands including: E-ONE, EVI, KME, Ladder Tower, Smeal, Spartan, and SVI. By pioneering "the part you need when you need it", and "service anywhere, anytime", Safetek is committed to helping our customers keep their fleets in service.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL has developed an innovative lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent named FCL-X™ to address the increasing number of difficult-to-extinguish and hazardous lithium-ion battery-based fires. FCL-X™ is a non-hazardous fire extinguishing agent specifically designed to combat lithium-ion cell and/or battery fires. It is a water-based solution that neutralizes complex chemical reactions, creating a protective layer on the surface of materials containing elemental lithium. FCL-X™ has been tested by 3rd party laboratories as well as on live fires on both small and industrial scale fires and has proved that it mitigates the lithium oxidation reaction, limiting hydrogen generation and stabilizing decomposing electrolytes. FCL-X™ is easy to use, with fast heat dissipation, minimal clean-up, and non-hazardous properties, making it a sustainable choice. FCL has gathered a leading technical team with over 100 years of combined lithium, fire, and safety training and firefighting experience. Additional information regarding FCL is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website www.fullcirclelithium.com.

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the Canada and which are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the technical elements in a processing and refining business, loss of key technical and other staff, lithium price fluctuations, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc

For further information: Full Circle Lithium Corp., Carlos Vicens - CEO & Director, [email protected], +1.416.977.3832