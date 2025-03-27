Full Circle Lithium and US Fire Pump Partner on Specialty Response Vehicles to Extinguish Lithium-Ion Battery Fires

The partnership has focused on deploying FCL-X™ to end-users and developing enhanced response capabilities for lithium-ion battery fire emergencies

FCL's revolutionary FCL-X™ product lines are engineered to quickly extinguish EV and lithium-ion battery fires in all emergency response settings

TORONTO, March 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF), a USA-based lithium-ion specialty firefighting agent manufacturer, is pleased to announce that FCL and US Fire Pump Company, LLC ("USFP") have conducted several large lithium-ion battery fire demonstrations using FCL's lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent FCL-X™. These collaborations have culminated in the creation of two emergency response vehicles, the lithium response vehicle ("LRV") and lithium response trailer ("LRT"), to efficiently and effectively apply FCL-X™ in commercial, municipal, and industrial settings as well as potential use for first responders.

The LRV, a groundbreaking solution, was developed to enhance the response to lithium-ion battery fires. The LRT offers a different application variant to provide more flexible coverage based on response needs. Both platforms are designed for municipal, commercial, and industrial settings, ensuring the efficient application of our groundbreaking FCL-X™ suite of products.

FCL and USFP collaborated on a demonstration at a major automotive manufacturing ("OEM") facility, successfully extinguishing one electric vehicle (EV) fire and two EV battery fires using the LRV and LRT. The demonstration highlighted the impressive performance of the new FCL-X™ ProMAX lithium-ion battery extinguishment product solution. The FCL-X™ ProMAX, when batch-mixed in the booster tanks, quickly suppressed the thermal runaway and extinguished the EV and battery fires, which had been provided by the OEM, all while maintaining a 30-gallons-per-minute (GPM) discharge flow rate.

Carlos Vicens, CEO and Founder of FCL, stated, "The partnership between FCL and USFP is gaining momentum in delivering FCL-X™ products into the hands of end-users. With the introduction of the LRV and LRT, we believe we not only have an edge on the agent itself but also have a competitive edge over any other players in the industry on how the product is applied in real-life situations."

"Using FCL-X™ products, in conjunction with the LRT and LRV solutions, US Fire Pump continues to lead the industry with its advanced firefighting solutions, driven by a commitment to innovation and the highest safety standards. Our focus is always on exceptional performance, using cutting-edge tools needed to tackle even the most challenging incidents," said Chris Ferrara, Founder & President of USFP.

Technical Specifications of the LRV and LRT

Lithium Response Vehicle (LRV):

500-gallon booster tank, capable of batch mixing with FCL-X ™ Pro or ProMAX

200 GPM pump powered by an independent motor, enabling pump-and-roll capabilities

Multiple rear supplementary discharges (1.5" and 2.5" sizes) and one preconnected 1" hose reel

Mounted on a Ford F550 four-door crew cab chassis, featuring multiple compartments and a heavy-duty flatbed steel body

Equipped with full emergency lighting and a front-mounted winch for enhanced versatility

Lithium Response Trailer (LRT):

535-gallon booster tank, designed for batch mixing with FCL-X ™ Pro or ProMAX

200 GPM pump driven by a 19-hp independent gas motor, providing pump-and-roll functionality

Two 1.5" discharges for flexible fire suppression

Spacious storage compartments for tools and hoses

Tandem axle trailer with a 4000 lb. GVWR bumper pull configuration

Includes manual four-corner stabilizing downriggers and a tongue jack for stability during use

About US Fire Pump

Founded by firefighting veteran Chris Ferrara, US Fire Pump combines over 200 years of experience in design, manufacturing, marketing, and purchasing to deliver cutting-edge firefighting solutions. Driven by a mission to protect lives and minimize property damage, US Fire Pump was born from the need for innovative technology, leading to the development of the High Velocity Pump. The company also offers a comprehensive line of submersible pumps and essential supplemental fire equipment tailored for municipal and industrial fire professionals. With US Fire Pump's world-class product offering, Chris was able to use the company's platform to return to his first passion, firefighting. US Fire Pump has the largest Emergency Response team and equipment fleet globally. Understanding that no two incidents are alike and that they can happen simultaneously, US Fire Pump has made a conscience investment in emergency response assets. To date, US Fire Pump has been contracted and responded successfully to over 300 emergency responses, including landfill fires, ship fires, rescue events, vapor suppression events, refinery and terminal fires as well as a wide array of other major emergency events. US Fire Pump's products, services, and employees have all been "PROVEN IN THE HEAT OF BATTLE".

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL has developed an innovative lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent named FCL-X™ to address the increasing number of difficult-to-extinguish and hazardous lithium-ion battery-based fires. FCL-X™ is a non-hazardous fire extinguishing agent specifically designed to combat lithium-ion cell and/or battery fires. It is a water-based solution that neutralizes complex chemical reactions, creating a protective layer on the surface of materials containing elemental lithium. FCL-X™ has been tested by 3rd party laboratories as well as on live fires on both small and industrial scale fires and has proved that it mitigates the lithium oxidation reaction, limiting hydrogen generation and stabilizing decomposing electrolytes. FCL-X™ is easy to use, with fast heat dissipation, minimal clean-up, and non-hazardous properties, making it a sustainable choice. FCL has gathered a leading technical team with over 100 years of combined lithium, fire, and safety training and firefighting experience. Additional information regarding FCL is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website www.fullcirclelithium.com.

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in the Canada and which are based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the technical elements in a processing and refining business, loss of key technical and other staff, lithium price fluctuations, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

