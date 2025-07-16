Full Circle Lithium's Fire Extinguishing Agent FCL-X™ Achieves UL Class A Fire Recognition - Unlocking Major U.S. and Global Market Opportunities

USA -based Underwriters Laboratories Solutions (UL) is a globally trusted leading authority in safety certification

After passing all required UL testing and with UL Class A Fire Recognition in hand, FCL expects to open new end-user markets in the USA as well as internationally, including industrial, commercial, retail, military, and government transportation agencies

This significant milestone is in addition to all the breakthrough achievements FCL-X™ has demonstrated in extinguishing lithium-ion battery fires efficiently, effectively, and safely

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF), a USA-based manufacturer of lithium-ion battery specialty firefighting agent, FCL-X™, is pleased to announce that its revolutionary fire extinguishing agent, FCL-X™, has received Class A Fire Water-Based Agent Fire Extinguishers Component Recognition for both USA and Canada ("Class A Fire Recognition") from Underwriters Laboratories Solutions ("UL"), a globally trusted authority in safety certification.

This milestone not only validates the product's quality, safety, and effectiveness in extinguishing Class A fires but also opens the door to significant new market opportunities across multiple high-growth sectors. FCL-X™ is already widely recognized for its breakthrough performance in extinguishing lithium-ion battery fires—a rapidly growing safety concern in everything from consumer electronics to electric vehicles and energy storage. The new UL Class A Fire Recognition now enables broader adoption of FCL-X™ in environments where traditional combustibles like wood, paper, textiles, and plastics are common.

Positioned for Accelerated Growth

"This certification is a major inflection point for FCL," said Carlos Vicens, CEO, Founder, and Director of Full Circle Lithium. "With the UL Class A Fire Recognition now in place, we are poised to expand our reach into new verticals—particularly industrial, commercial, retail, military, and government transportation agencies—that require certified, scalable fire suppression solutions. We believe this opens the door to accelerated revenue growth and a broader commercial footprint in the U.S. and globally."

The UL certification process involved comprehensive testing of representative samples of FCL-X™, all of which met the stringent safety and performance criteria set by the organization. This recognition confirms the product's reliability for widespread use in professional fire safety environments. Looking ahead, FCL is preparing to pursue further regulatory and industry certifications, including those specific to lithium-ion battery fire suppression, positioning the Company as a category leader in next-generation firefighting solutions.

Technical Description of FCL-X™

FCL-X™ is an aqueous solution, primarily water, enhanced with crucial proprietary active ingredients, making it uniquely effective for both Class A Fires, as demonstrated by the UL recognition mentioned above, and, particularly, lithium-ion battery fires. Its high-water content allows for superior penetration of the lithium-ion battery compared to non-water-based agents. Unlike foam and vermiculite, which act as temporary barriers on the surface of the ongoing chemical reaction, FCL-X™ penetrates and halts the reaction at the cell level. Critically, any lithium-ion battery on fire and experiencing thermal runaway will have an open vent. This vent is essential, as it allows FCL-X™ to be introduced directly to the source of the fire, stopping or minimizing the chemical reaction and managing the emitted off-gas by:

Neutralizing Battery Charge / Thermal Absorption: In a battery already in thermal runaway, FCL-X™ neutralizes the charge and immediately reduces thermal output by 20%. Neither water alone nor other agents achieve this.

neutralizes the charge and immediately reduces thermal output by 20%. Neither water alone nor other agents achieve this. Mitigation of HF: Beyond the fire itself, the release of gaseous hydrogen fluoride (HF) poses a significant threat in lithium-ion battery ("LIB") fires. HF forms when lithiated hexafluorophosphate, a common electrolyte in LIBs, decomposes at high temperatures and reacts with water. This highly corrosive gas is potentially lethal upon inhalation. FCL-X™ effectively mitigates most or all HF by reacting with it to form a non-hazardous salt. Again, this is a capability unique to FCL-X™ compared to water or other agents.

effectively mitigates most or all HF by reacting with it to form a non-hazardous salt. Again, this is a capability unique to compared to water or other agents. Prevention of Hydrogen Explosion: LIB anodes typically consist of lithiated graphite. Under extreme heat, lithium separates from the graphite and reacts with water, often exacerbating the fire and creating dangerously high levels of explosive hydrogen gas. FCL-X™ counteracts this. Its initial thermal absorption reduces heat, and the active ingredients form a protective layer on the lithiated graphite. The continued application of the FCL-X™ solution then smothers any remaining hydrogen gas production. This multi-faceted approach is not offered by water or other extinguishing agents.

counteracts this. Its initial thermal absorption reduces heat, and the active ingredients form a protective layer on the lithiated graphite. The continued application of the solution then smothers any remaining hydrogen gas production. This multi-faceted approach is not offered by water or other extinguishing agents. Dilution of Internal LIB Solution: The most critical aspect of extinguishing a LIB fire is diluting the burning solutions within the battery. This requires penetrating the cell, cooling the internal solution, and diluting it. FCL-X™'s enhanced cooling and the active ingredients' ability to remain effective under heat allow it to penetrate the cell more effectively before evaporation, thus facilitating this crucial dilution process. This level of internal action is not provided by water or other agents.

FCL-X™ is PFAS-free ("Per and polyfluoroalkyl substances" or better known as "forever chemicals"). In third-party testing, the total fluorine concentration was below 1 part per million ("PPM"). Typically, a 100 μg/g PPM total fluorine level is an indication of intentionally added PFAS. FCL-X has also demonstrated extremely low toxicity to animals and humans in third-party laboratory testing. These factors underscore the FCL-X™ safety profile.

It is important to note that UL has not provided nor given any guidance for lithium-ion battery fires for any company worldwide, including FCL. The Class A Fire Recognition is strictly geared towards Class A fires.

About UL

UL is a premier global independent safety science company that has championed progress for more than 120 years. Its more than 11,000 professionals are guided by the UL mission to promote safe working and living environments for all people. UL uses research and standards to continually advance and meet ever-evolving safety needs. UL partners with businesses, manufacturers, trade associations and international regulatory authorities to bring solutions to a more complex global supply chain. For more information about our certification, testing, inspection, advisory and education services, visit http://www.UL.com.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL has developed an innovative lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing agent named FCL-X™ to address the increasing number of difficult-to-extinguish and hazardous lithium-ion battery-based fires. FCL-X™ is a non-hazardous fire extinguishing agent specifically designed to combat lithium-ion cell and/or battery fires. A water-based solution, FCL-X™ has been tested by 3rd party laboratories as well as on live battery fires, on both small and industrial scale fires, and has proved that it mitigates the lithium oxidation reaction, limiting hydrogen generation and stabilizing decomposing electrolytes. FCL-X™ is easy to use, with fast heat dissipation, minimal clean-up, and non-hazardous properties, making it a sustainable choice. FCL has gathered a leading technical team with over 100 years of combined lithium, fire, and safety training and firefighting experience. Additional information regarding FCL is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile and on its website www.fullcirclelithium.com.

