All Tangerine Credit Cardholders can now access Shell fuel savings nationwide, so every trip to the pump moves you forward

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Beginning today, all Tangerine credit card holders can save on fuel at more than 1,400 Shell stations nationwide. Plus, With the Scene+ program now available at participating Shell locations across Canada, eligible purchases also earn Scene+ points --giving clients additional ways to get value from how they spend as they look to get more out of their everyday purchases.

This national rollout further strengthens Tangerine's credit card lineup. Depending on the card, clients can unlock up to 10 cents per litre¹ in value at participating Shell locations through a combination of instant fuel savings and Scene+ points, while others can save up to 8 cents per litre¹ in value.

"Canadians are becoming more intentional about how they spend and are looking for more tangible value in return," said Gaurav Singh, Senior Vice President, Client Solutions at Tangerine Bank. "This offering delivers relevant benefits and expands a connected savings and rewards ecosystem -- helping our clients get more from the purchases they already make."

Unlocking savings at the pump: All Tangerine credit cards can unlock value at Shell by linking cards to a Shell Go+ account:

Get up to 10 ¢/L in value1 with a linked Tangerine® Rewards World Elite®* Mastercard®*:

Instant savings of 3¢/L on any grade of Shell fuel 1 ;

; An additional 4¢/L instant savings when purchasing Shell V-Power® 1 ; and

; and Up to 3¢/L in Scene+ points value when purchasing Shell V-Power®1.

Get up to 8 ¢/L in value1 with a linked Tangerine® Money-Back Credit Card or Tangerine® Money-Back World Mastercard®*:

Instant savings of 3¢/L on all grades of Shell fuel 1 ;

; Up to 3¢/L in cash back with fuel selected as a 2% category; and

Link your Scene + Account to Shell Go+ for 1¢/L in Scene+ points value on all grades of Shell fuel, or 2¢/L in Scene+ points value on Shell V-Power® 1.

Beyond the pump, clients can earn and redeem Scene+ points across a broad network of partners spanning groceries, retail, travel, and entertainment -- making it easier to turn everyday spending into meaningful value.

This is one more way Tangerine is helping clients get more from how they spend, with more opportunities to save and earn while on the go. For more information on how Tangerine credit cards can unlock fuel savings and rewards, visit https://www.tangerine.ca/en/personal/spend/credit-cards/shell-benefits.

®Tangerine is a registered trademark of The Bank of Nova Scotia, used under license. Forward Banking is a registered trademark of Tangerine Bank.

®*World Elite and Mastercard are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

®†Scene+ is a registered trademark of Scene Plus IP Corporation, used under license.

1 At participating Shell locations only. Terms and conditions apply, including restrictions and limits. Actual value may be lower. Visit FuelAndSave.com for full details.

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine is one of Canada's leading digital banks, empowering over two million clients with the momentum to move their financial lives forward. From everyday saving and spending to borrowing and wealth building, Tangerine's products are designed to meet the unique needs of Canadians. Tangerine's commitment to putting Clients first has earned the bank recognition as the #1 Bank in Canada by Forbes in 2025 and 2026* and the most awarded midsize Bank by the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Study for 14 consecutive years as of 2025**. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012, Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly owned subsidiary.

For more information, visit tangerine.ca or connect with us on social on Instagram, LinkedIn, or TikTok.

*Visit forbes.com/lists/worlds-best-banks/ for more info about the award methodology and banks included in the ranking.

**Tangerine has won more awards than any other brand among midsize banks in the J.D. Power Canada Retail Banking Satisfaction Studies from 2006-2025. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

SOURCE Tangerine Bank

Media inquiries: Lindsay Taylor, [email protected]