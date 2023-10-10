FSRA will continue to prioritize consumer protection and effective principles-based regulation Français
10 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is launching a public consultation on its proposed 2024-25 Statement of Priorities and budget.
The focus is on principles-based regulation while delivering on outcomes that protect the public interest, foster competition, innovation and effectively address emerging risks in Ontario's financial services sector.
Getting input from our committees and stakeholders is an essential part of FSRA's commitment to transparency and accountability. The consultation will close on November 13, 2023.
The Statement of Priorities and budget will form the core of FSRA's Annual Business Plan which will then be submitted to the Minister of Finance for approval.
FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.
