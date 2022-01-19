TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is warning consumers to avoid using Quickfund Financial Service to obtain a mortgage or home loan as it is not licensed to conduct mortgage business in Ontario. The firm is operating out of 1755 Woodward Drive in Ottawa, postal code K2C 0P9.

The website https://quickfundfinancialservice.com is currently down for scheduled maintenance, however, as of December 8, 2021, Quickfund Financial Service was soliciting what they referred to as 'Home Loans'. They were also collecting consumers' employment, housing and income information, something that is only permitted if you are licensed as a mortgage brokerage in Ontario.

FSRA encourages consumers to exercise caution if they are contacted by the company or anyone using the above website and claiming to represent Quickfund Financial Service.

FSRA licenses mortgage brokerages, brokers, and agents to safeguard public confidence and trust in Ontario's financial services. If consumers obtain a mortgage through individuals or companies not licensed by FSRA, they are not protected under the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 and its regulations that govern Ontario's licensed mortgage brokerages, brokers, and agents.

Consumers are encouraged to check the public registry to ensure they are working with a licensed mortgage broker, agent, brokerage, or administrator.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

For public inquiries, please email [email protected].

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

For further information: For media inquiries: Russ Courtney, Senior Media Relations and Digital Officer, Financial Services Regulatory Authority, C: 437-225-8551, Email: [email protected]