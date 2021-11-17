TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is warning consumers that Hasty Mortgage and Rohan Satkunarajah do not have licenses to conduct mortgage business in Ontario.

The unlicensed activity is operating out of 100 Cowdray Court, Scarborough, Ontario M1S 5C8, using the following contact information: website: https://hastymortgage.ca/, email: [email protected], and phone: 416-807-5544.

Consumers reported, and FSRA has confirmed, that Rohan Satkunarajah is operating the hastymortgage.ca website, offering mortgage pre-approvals, mortgage refinancing, business loans, and mortgage renewals. To date, the website remains operational.

FSRA encourages consumers to exercise caution if they are contacted by Rohan Satkunarajah or anyone claiming to be acting on his or Hasty Mortgage's behalf. Consumers are also advised not to obtain a mortgage arranged through Hasty Mortgage, their website or Rohan Satkunarajah.

FSRA licenses mortgage brokerages, brokers, and agents to safeguard public confidence and trust in Ontario's financial services. If consumers obtain a mortgage through individuals or companies not licensed by FSRA, they are not protected under the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 and its regulations that govern Ontario's licensed mortgage brokerages, brokers, and agents.

Consumers are also encouraged to check the public registry to ensure they are working with a licensed mortgage broker, agent, brokerage, or administrator.

FSRA is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more www.fsrao.ca.

