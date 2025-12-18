TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has refused to renew the life insurance and accident and sickness insurance agent licence of Jasneet Singh Bajwa ("Bajwa"), and will impose conditions on the mortgage agent licence issued to Bajwa, should he reapply for one.

Bajwa is no longer suitable to be licensed under the Insurance Act, and its regulations because Bajwa:

Provided false or misleading statements or representations in the solicitation or registration of insurance contrary to section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04; and

Failed to maintain valid E&O insurance contrary to section 13 of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

Bajwa made false statements on his mortgage agent licence renewal application, contrary to section 10, paragraph 3, of Ontario Regulation 409/07 of the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act.

FSRA issued these Orders as a result of a settlement with Bajwa.

