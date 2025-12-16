TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Leszek Dziadecki (Dziadecki) and Advantage Group of Finance Inc. (Advantage Group).

FSRA alleges that Dziadecki is not suitable to be licensed under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8 (Act) and its regulations because of his past conduct, including disregard for rules intended to protect investors and consumers, lack of trustworthiness, and unwillingness to cooperate with the regulator.

FSRA further alleges that Advantage Group is not suitable to be licensed under the Act as it believes Advantage Group will not transact insurance agency business with honesty and trustworthiness given Dziadecki is its sole owner and director.

FSRA is proposing to refuse to renew Dziadecki's insurance agent licence and to revoke Advantage Group's corporate agent licence.

Dziadecki and Advantage Group have requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

