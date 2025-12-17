TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Poonam Chauhan (Chauhan).

FSRA alleges that Chauhan is not suitable to be licensed under the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended (the "Act"), and its regulations as follows:

by making false or misleading statements in the solicitation or registration of insurance contrary to section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04; and

by hindering and obstructing FSRA's investigation contrary to section 446(1) of the Act,

FSRA is proposing to revoke the insurance agent licence of Chauhan and impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $35,000 on Chauhan.

Chauhan requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

