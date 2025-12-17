FSRA takes enforcement action against Gowthaman Balachandran Français

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has entered into a Minutes of Settlement to impose licence conditions on Gowthaman Balachandran (Balachandran).

FSRA issued these Minutes of Settlement as a result of a settlement with Balachandran.

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities. 

