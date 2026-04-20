TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has imposed a compliance order and administrative penalties in the total amount of $3,500 against Iftikhar Ahmad Qadeer (Qadeer).

Qadeer contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c. 29, as amended (the Act) as follows:

By dealing in mortgages in Ontario for remuneration without a licence and without an exemption from the requirement to have a licence, contrary to section 2(3) of the Act; and

By using an email address that might reasonably be expected to lead to the belief that he is a mortgage agent when he was not licensed as a mortgage agent, contrary to section 11(6) of the Act.

FSRA issued these orders as a result of a settlement with Qadeer.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Lilian Kim

Sr. Media Relations Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: (416) 617-8513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario