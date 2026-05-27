TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has imposed administrative penalties against Andrew White (White).

White contravened the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006, S.O. 2006, c.29, as amended as follows:

By providing information about a prospective borrower to a prospective lender, contrary to section 2(3) of the Act; and

By carrying on the business of lending in mortgages without a brokerage licence or exemption, or holding out as doing so, contrary to section 4(2) of the Act.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with White.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Lilian Kim

Sr. Media Relations Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

(416) 617-8513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario