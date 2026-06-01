TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, FSRA, has imposed administrative penalties in the total amount of $15,000 against 24/7 Auto Collision Inc., $2,500 against 2551662 Ontario Inc. and $20,000 against Altaf Hussain (Hussain). FSRA has also imposed compliance orders against 24/7 Auto Collision Inc., 2551662 Ontario Inc., and Hussain restricting them from engaging in the business of insurance.

24/7 Auto Collison Inc., 2551662 Ontario Inc., and Hussain engaged in an unfair or deceptive act or practice by charging for goods or services in connection with a claim under a contract of insurance which were not provided to a claimant or were provided in a substantially deficient manner, contrary to section 439 of the Insurance Act.

24/7 Auto Collision Inc., 2551662 Ontario Inc., and Hussain did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal to contest FSRA's proposal.

Learn more:

Access our enforcement database to see how FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

For media inquiries:

Lilian Kim

Sr. Media Relations Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

(416) 617-8513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario