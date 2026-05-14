TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has released its Q1 2026 Solvency Report for Defined Benefit Pension Plans, covering the period January 1 to March 31, 2026. The report shows a median solvency ratio of 122 per cent – a decrease of two percentage points from the previous quarter, amid ongoing economic uncertainty driven by inflation, geopolitical risks, and slower global growth.

"Solvency levels remain strong overall, but the recent decline highlights the impact of current economic headwinds and the importance of staying forward-looking," said Andrew Fung, Executive Vice President, Pensions, FSRA. "By continuing to strengthen risk management practices and aligning strategies with the unique needs of each plan, sponsors can help support long-term plan sustainability."

While results remain strong, solvency funding positions remain sensitive and can shift with changes in investment performance and interest rates. The report highlights the importance of maintaining a proactive approach to support and strengthen financial resilience.

FSRA is committed to the stability and security of Ontario's pension plans and continues to encourage the use of stress testing, modelling, and other analytical tools to assess potential risks and support long-term financial stability.

FSRA releases its solvency report each quarter to assess the financial health of Ontario defined benefit pension plans. The report provides timely information to plan members about the performance of their plan and the state of the economy both nationally and internationally.

Learn more

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including pension beneficiaries, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Lilian Kim

Sr. Media Relations Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

(416) 617-8513

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario