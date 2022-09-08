TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - FSRA is suspending the licences of 106 health service providers who have failed to file their Annual Information Returns between 2018-2021. The AIR is an annual questionnaire designed to collect specific information from service providers licensed by FSRA. This information helps FSRA conduct market analysis, risk assessment and oversight of the service provider sector.

"FSRA is taking action because a small number of health service providers have failed to respond to our industry eblasts, multiple reminders, overdue notices and personal phone calls encouraging them to file their Annual Information Returns on time," said Huston Loke, Executive Vice President, Market Conduct, at FSRA. "I strongly encourage all health service providers to ensure they file their AIRs on time. This information is critically important in the job we do to protect consumers."

Heath service providers who are licensed by FSRA are legally required to file their AIR each year. FSRA regulates the billing practices of health service providers to help maintain fair and reasonable auto insurance rates for consumers.

Service providers whose licences are suspended may still provide care to motor vehicle accident victims but cannot receive direct payment from insurance companies. Insurance companies will pay the claimants that receive treatments from unlicensed service providers and claimants will have to reimburse the clinic for services rendered.

