TORONTO, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is committed to promoting the good administration of pension plans and protecting the rights and benefits of all plan beneficiaries.

FSRA is consulting on proposed Interpretation and Approach Guidance regarding the processes for the valuation and division of pensions upon marriage breakdown. This Guidance is intended to support plan administrators' compliance with their legal obligations. FSRA is inviting sector stakeholders and the general public to submit feedback on the proposed Guidance. The consultation will close on May 3, 2021.

For pension members and their spouses, FSRA is releasing a guide that provides a practical overview of the process for valuing and dividing a member's pension upon marriage breakdown.

The Guidance and guide reflect the engagement of FSRA's Family Law Technical Advisory Committee. We would like to thank the Committee for their contributions.

Learn more:

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

Consultation on Proposed Guidance: Administration of Pension Benefits Upon Marriage Breakdown

Pensions and Marriage Breakdown - A Guide for Members and their Spouses

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Melissa Hogg, Director, Corporate Communications, Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, C: 437-218-1250, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.fsrao.ca

