TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) submitted its Sound Business and Financial Practices Rule, Capital Adequacy Requirements Rule and Liquidity Adequacy Requirements Rule to the Minister of Finance for approval. The rules position the credit union sector as a leader of FSRA's evolving principles-based and outcomes-focused regulatory approach. If approved, the rules will strengthen the credit union sector and better align with international standards.

The proposed rules modernize the credit union framework and the Sound Business and Financial Practices Rule replaces the Deposit Insurance Corporate of Ontario (DICO) By-Law No. 5. If approved, the rules would take effect on the latter of 15 days after the Minister's approval, or the date that the Government of Ontario proclaims the CUCPA 2020 to come into force.

