TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - FSRA is establishing a new Technical Advisory Committee to help reform the auto insurance system in Ontario.

The goal of this reform strategy is to make auto insurance rates and underwriting fairer, promote more efficient rates regulation and support consumers to make informed decisions, by providing them with more and better information.

FSRA is seeking 12 to 15 Committee members and the application process closes at the end of February.

FSRA strongly encourages interested applicants to review the Terms of Reference (ToR) for a full description of the Committee's mandate, scope, and expectations.

Submission Requirements:

FSRA will consider submissions that meet the following criteria:

Received on or before February 28, 2023

Includes the applicant's current resume

Includes a cover letter describing:

the applicant's interest in the Committee and how they can contribute to its mandate, and its responsibilities to serve consumers



how the applicant will be supported by their organization or profession in meeting the Committee mandate



the applicant's skills and experience that align with the requested qualifications for members.

If you would like to participate on the Advisory Committee, please make a submission on or before February 28, 2023 to: [email protected].

Learn more:

View the terms of reference for more information

Technical Advisory Committee for Transforming Auto Insurance Regulation

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

