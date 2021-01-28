FSRA seeks applications to new committee focused on Ontario's employment-based pension pillar

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ -The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is looking for members to join a new special purpose Technical Advisory Committee. The committee will provide insights on fostering a vibrant employment-based pension pillar in Ontario, within the regulatory framework.

Members will examine existing regulatory processes with the aim of improving the administration of pension plans through cost-efficient and innovative practices. They will also discuss approaches to help ensure that Ontario pension plan members are well-informed regarding their retirement benefits and how those pension benefits are protected.

The committee which will consist of ten to fourteen members will combine innovative and strategic thinking with significant experience in the administration and design of pension plans. FSRA is encouraging applications from the following individuals:

union representatives with pension plan experience;

representatives of pension plan members, former members and retired members;

representatives from think tanks and similar organizations, as well as academics focused on retirement security, and pension research or the Canadian pension system;

professionals with deep expertise in the range of retirement vehicles utilized by employers in Canada (for example, actuaries, pension lawyers, pension consultants, etc.), and knowledge of other retirement systems outside of Canada and,

Members of this new committee will participate in three meetings scheduled to begin in May 2021. Interested applicants can send submissions to Arielle Brenman at: [email protected] by February 18, 2021.

Special purpose committees focus on one topic and dissolve once the work is completed. For more information, please view the committee's Terms of Reference.

FSRA is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

