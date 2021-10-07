TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is committed to delivering financial safety, fairness and choice for Ontarians through principles-based and outcomes-focused regulation of non-securities financial services and pensions in Ontario.

FSRA is now consulting on its proposed 2022-23 Statement of Priorities and financial plan. The Statement of Priorities and financial plan will form the core of FSRA's Annual Business Plan to be submitted to the Minister of Finance for approval.

The proposed priorities outline our cross-sector and sector-specific initiatives with continued focus on improving regulatory efficiency and effectiveness. Updates include enhanced focus on public protections in the sectors we regulate.

In addition to consultations with its Stakeholder Advisory Committees and Consumer Advisory Panel, FSRA is inviting all members of the public and stakeholders to review and provide feedback on FSRA's website.

The consultation will close on October 29, 2021.

