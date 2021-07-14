FSRA's Releases its Revised Proposed Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices Rule for Public Consultation

TORONTO, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is continuing its work to strengthen consumer protection in the insurance sectors we regulate.

Following its first public consultation, FSRA is now releasing a second consultation with revisions to its Proposed Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices (UDAP) Rule.

The proposed rule will replace the existing UDAP Regulation and is aimed at making the supervision of insurance more transparent, dynamic, and flexible. It also focuses on the need for stronger consumer protections by clearly defining outcomes that are unfair or otherwise harmful to consumers

Based on feedback received, FSRA has made changes including:

leaving incentive restrictions in place for the Life & Health insurance sector – FSRA may explore a framework for removing these restrictions in future reviews of the proposed rule

improvements throughout that address comments received and provide further clarity to the definitions and intent of the Proposed Rule

Full details of all the amendments made to the proposed rule are available @ Notice of Changes and Request for Further Comment Proposed Rule 2020-002 Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices (UDAP).

FSRA's summary and list of comments received from the first consultation are available @ Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices Rule (UDAP) consultation summary report.

FSRA is now consulting on the revised proposed UDAP Rule. The consultation will close on August 11, 2021.

Learn more: FSRA is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

For further information: For Media Inquiries: Stephanie Windsor, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs, Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario, [email protected]

Related Links

www.fsrao.ca

