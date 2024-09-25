FSRA revokes the service provider licence of Neuromotion Therapy Centre

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has revoked the service provider's licence (license # SP17663) of Neuromotion Therapy Centre (Neuromotion).

Neuromotion's principal representative, Akram Elmuradi (Elmuradi), on behalf of Neuromotion, made a material misstatement or omission on Neuromotion's 2022 Annual Information Return. Elmuradi was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a client of Neuromotion in the licensed premises while posing as a health care professional.

Neuromotion is not suitable to be licensed as the past conduct of its principal representative, Elmuradi, affords reasonable grounds for belief that the business systems, practices, and management of the licensee's operations will not be carried on in accordance with the Insurance Act, R.S.O. 1990, c.I.8, as amended, and its regulations, and with integrity and honesty.

Neuromotion did not request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal or contest FSRA's proposal.

