TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's Financial Services Regulator, FSRA, has revoked the mortgage broker licence issued to Reza Nezami-Nia (Nezami-Nia).

Nezami-Nia is no longer suitable to be licensed under the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (Act). This is because, as principal broker and sole director, Nezami-Nia failed to take reasonable steps to ensure First Swiss Mortgage Corporation complied with every requirement established under the Act.

FSRA issued this order due to a settlement with Nezami-Nia.

