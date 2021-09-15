TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) regulates the health service provider sector by overseeing the billing practices of licensed service providers.

Service providers engage in providing goods and services to auto insurance accident benefits claimants. To maintain a FSRA licence, they must file the Annual Information Return (AIR) and pay the regulatory fee each year. A FSRA licence allows them to direct bill auto insurers. FSRA conducts annual supervision to ensure compliance and releases an annual compliance report.

This year, FSRA revoked the licences of 174 service providers who did not file their AIR and pay the mandatory regulatory fee more than once. FSRA notified service providers who did not comply with their licence requirements about potential revocations. After multiple follow-ups, these service providers still did not file their AIR and pay their regulatory fee and therefore had their licence revoked.

Service providers may still provide care to auto insurance accident victims without a FSRA licence. However, they can no longer direct bill auto insurers for benefits claimed under the Statutory Accident Benefits Schedule. For benefits claimants, you may continue to receive care from these service providers. However, your insurer will reimburse you for your claim and you will need to pay the service provider directly.

Visit FSRA's public registry for the most up-to-date information on service providers' licence status and conditions.

