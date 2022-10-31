Information in the Annual Complaints Report helps to better understand systemic issues

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is releasing its annual Complaints Report for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

"By receiving complaints from members of the public, FSRA is assisted by consumers to maintain high standards of conduct in the regulated sectors and better protecting consumers from harm," said Wendy Horrobin, Head, Licensing and Risk Assessment, Market Conduct.

The information provided in these complaints also allows FSRA to identify trends which can impact its supervisory initiatives, inform its guidance or rulemaking, and are considered when making legislative changes and releasing public awareness campaigns.

Consumers should first try to address issues with the regulated person or business before filing a complaint with FSRA. A regulated person or business is required to have robust and transparent processes to receive, evaluate and address complaints from consumers. They are also required to make meaningful and appropriate attempts to resolve complaints and document actions taken in the process.

During the 2021-2022 fiscal year:

FSRA resolved 857 consumer and industry complaints

FSRA escalated 62 complaints for enforcement

When reviewing complaints, FSRA observes themes in each sector to better understand patterns of systemic issues, sector-specific risks and overall industry compliance. The top complaint themes by sector are:

Mortgage Brokering: contractual matter

Auto Insurance: claims and settlement

Property and Casualty Insurance: claims and settlement

Life and Health Insurance: regulatory action in other jurisdictions

Credit Unions and Caisse Populaires: customer service

Health Service Providers: administration

Loan and Trust Companies: contractual matter

Read the full report to learn more about complaints in each sector.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

Learn more at www.fsrao.ca

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Russ Courtney

Senior Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario