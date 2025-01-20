TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has refused to renew the insurance agent licence of Noella Caspersz (Caspersz) and imposed an administrative penalty in the amount of $15,000 on her.

Caspersz directly or indirectly paid compensation to a non-licensee, contrary to section 403 of Insurance Act (Act). Caspersz also failed to respond to an inquiry by FSRA promptly, explicitly and completely, and failed to answer in the manner and period specified, contrary to sections 442.1(5) and 442.3(3) of the Act.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Caspersz.

