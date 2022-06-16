TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued an order refusing to renew the licence of John Willoughby.

John Willoughby was found to be unsuitable to be licensed by FSRA under sections 392.5 and 407.1 of the Act. John Willoughby was involved in a Financial Services Tribunal hearing relating to a Notice of Proposal issued by FSCO in 2017 alleging irregularities in his client files.

FSRA issued this order as John Willoughby withdrew his Request for Hearing before the Tribunal.

Read FSRA's Order here.

Read the Notice of Proposal here.

