FSRA refuses to renew the insurance agent licence of Sandy Leigh Ulrich

TORONTO, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has refused to renew the insurance agent licence of Sandy Leigh Ulrich ("Ulrich").

Ulrich is not suitable to hold a licence because she has contravened Ontario Regulation 347/04 by failing to complete the required continuing education, providing a material misstatement or omission in her application for an insurance agent licence, committing a fraudulent act in intentionally purchasing fraudulent certificates and providing them to the regulator, and because she demonstrated untrustworthiness to transact the insurance agency business for which the licence has been granted.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a decision of the Financial Services Tribunal, dated April 11, 2024 where the Tribunal directed FSRA to carry out the Notice of Proposal to Refuse to Renew without changes.

