TORONTO, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is consulting on three rules to make supervising Ontario's credit unions and caisses populaires more transparent and effective.

The proposed rules strengthen the sector and better align to international standards.

Proposed Rule – Sound Business and Financial Practices

The Proposed Rule introduces a principles-based approach to business and financial practices by setting outcomes for:

Member governance

Board of Directors governance

Senior management

Operational management

Internal audit, compliance, and finance functions

Enterprise risk management

Subsidiary governance

The Proposed Rule will replace Deposit Insurance Corporation of Ontario (DICO) By-Law No. 5.

Proposed Rule – Capital Adequacy for Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires

The Proposed Rule is expected to improve risk sensitivity and resiliency. It sets new requirements for:

Calculating capital ratios and supervisory minimums (Tier 1 and Tier 2 Capital, Risk Weighted Assets, Capital Conservation Buffer, Total Capital Ratio, and Leverage Ratio)

Credit, Operational, and Market Risk

Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process

Proposed Rule – Liquidity Adequacy for Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires

The Proposed Rule is more clear, transparent, and closely aligned to international standards. It sets new requirements for:

Diversification of Funding

Calculating and Reporting of Liquidity Ratios: Liquidity Coverage Ratio, Net Stable Funding Ratio, and Net Cumulative Cash Flow

Internal Liquidity Adequacy Assessment Process

All three rules will be made under the new Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020, once proclaimed into force.

FSRA invites comments from June 14, 2021 to September 14, 2021.

During the consultation period, FSRA is hosting a technical briefing on all three rules on June 24, 2021. Learn more and sign up here.

