TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Mohd Tanvir and Satinder Kaur.

FSRA alleges that Mohd Tanvir made false and misleading statements and representations in the solicitation or registration of two (2) life insurance policies, contrary to section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

FSRA alleges that Satinder Kaur made false and misleading statements and representations in the solicitation or registration of two (2) life insurance policies, contrary to section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

FSRA is proposing to impose administrative penalties in the total amount of $20,000 on Mohd Tanvir and $12,000 on Satinder Kaur.

Mohd Tanvir and Satinder Kaur may request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this Proposal.

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

