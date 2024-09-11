TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Hui Wen (Polly) Liu (Liu) and Cheng (Kevin) Qi (Qi).

FSRA alleges that Liu and Qi have demonstrated incompetence and untrustworthiness to transact the insurance agency business for which their licenses have been granted, contrary to subsection 8(d) of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

FSRA is proposing to revoke the insurance agent licences issued to Liu and Qi.

Liu and Qi have requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

