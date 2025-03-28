TORONTO, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has initiated enforcement action against Happy Future Centre (HFC) and Nataly Belinska (Belinska).

FSRA alleges that HFC and Belinska have engaged in an unfair or deceptive act or practice by charging for goods and services not provided contrary to section 3(2) of Ontario Regulation 7/00 (now repealed) and section 439 of the Act.

FSRA is proposing to impose an administrative penalty in the amount of $10,000 against Belinska and impose a compliance order against both HFC and Belinska.

HFC and Belinska requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

