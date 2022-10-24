TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Greatway Financial Inc.

FSRA alleges that Greatway Financial Inc. is committing acts that might reasonably be expected to result in an unfair and deceptive act or practice, as contemplated by section 2(1) of the Unfair or Deceptive Acts or Practices Rule.

FSRA is proposing to impose a compliance order on Greatway Financial Inc.

Greatway Financial Inc. may request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

Learn more:

FSRA is strengthening consumer protection around Managing General Agencies and working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario