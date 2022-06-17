TORONTO, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Elvira Montoya.

FSRA alleges that Elvira Montoya produced or furnished documents which contained false licensing numbers and described her corporation's services as that of a mortgage brokerage without being licensed under the Act, contrary to section 11 of the Act.

FSRA is proposing to impose administrative penalties on Elvira Montoya.

Elvira Montoya requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

Learn more:

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

For further information: FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES: Russ Courtney, Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer, Financial Services Regulatory Authority, C: 437-225-8551, Email: [email protected]