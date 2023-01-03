TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has initiated enforcement action against Andrew Shaul Psychology Professional Corporation.

FSRA alleges that Andrew Shaul Psychology Professional Corporation failed to comply with Superintendent Guideline No. 02/18 ("Guideline") contrary to Section 288.4(2) of the Insurance Act ("Act") and failed to take all reasonable steps to comply with the Guideline contrary to Section 15 of Ontario Regulation 90/14. FSRA further alleges that Andrew Shaul Psychology Professional Corporation provided false information to FSRA when responding to inquiries under the Act contrary to Section 447(2)(a) and failed to provide prompt and complete responses to inquiries under the Act contrary to Sections 442.1(5) and 442.3(3) of the Act.

FSRA also alleges that Andrew Shaul, as principal representative of Andrew Shaul Psychology Professional Corporation, failed to take all reasonable steps to ensure that the licensee complies with the Act and that the business systems and practices are carried on in accordance with the law and with integrity and honesty, contrary to Sections 2(1) and 2(2) of Ontario Regulation 349/13.

FSRA is proposing to revoke the Health Service Provider licence of Andrew Shaul Psychology Professional Corporation.

Andrew Shaul Psychology Professional Corporation may request a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal about this proposal.

