TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has issued a compliance order against Mark Dennis Carter (Carter), Earthink Incorporated and Earthink GmbH (together, Earthink).

Carter and Earthink contravened the Loan and Trust Corporations Act (Act) as follows:

they were conducting, undertaking or transacting in Ontario the business of a loan corporation contrary to section 213(1) of the Act;

the business of a loan corporation contrary to section 213(1) of the Act; they were soliciting the business of a loan corporation contrary to section 213(6) of the Act; and

they were undertaking transacting or soliciting in Ontario any part of the business of a loan corporation contrary to section 213(7) of the Act.

Under the compliance order Carter and Earthink will be required to immediately cease their activities and provide information to lenders in Earthink.

FSRA issued this order as a result of a settlement with Carter and Earthink.

Read FSRA's Order here.

Read the settlement here.

Learn more:

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

