FSRA invites new members to join Stakeholder Advisory Committees

Jun 13, 2024, 11:53 ET
TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, is committed to an open, transparent and collaborative approach that involves stakeholders and ensures broad input and perspectives to inform its direction.
To get fresh perspectives, FSRA is seeking new members for our stakeholder advisory committees for a two-year term starting in September.
FSRA currently has seven Stakeholder Advisory Committees (SACs) as well as a Consumer Advisory Panel (CAP).
- NEW: Auto Insurance (including Health Service Providers)
- Property and Casualty Insurance
- Life and Health Insurance
- Mortgage Brokering
- Credit Unions
- Financial Advisors/Financial Planners
To learn more about each committee's mandate and selection criteria, interested parties are encouraged to review the updated Terms of Reference, available on FSRA's website.
To better focus their work this year we have created a Property and Casualty SAC and an Auto Insurance SAC.
Each committee will focus on specific insurance-related priorities.
The Property and Casualty SAC will concentrate on guiding FSRA's operations and regulatory activity concerning non-auto property and casualty insurance.
The Auto Insurance SAC will address priorities related to automobile insurance, including health service providers.
To apply, candidates are invited to send their resume and cover letter to [email protected].
Eligible applicants should hold senior positions within their respective organization or profession and demonstrate a commitment to serving the public interest above personal and professional agendas.
The Pensions SAC membership is staggered, and it will be seeking members this fall. The Pensions SAC will also include an extended term of two to three years.
Five new CAP members were announced in April and will be serving a two-year term.
FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.
Learn more at www.fsrao.ca
