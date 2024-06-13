FSRA invites new members to join Stakeholder Advisory Committees

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, is committed to an open, transparent and collaborative approach that involves stakeholders and ensures broad input and perspectives to inform its direction.

To get fresh perspectives, FSRA is seeking new members for our stakeholder advisory committees for a two-year term starting in September.

FSRA currently has seven Stakeholder Advisory Committees (SACs) as well as a Consumer Advisory Panel (CAP).

To learn more about each committee's mandate and selection criteria, interested parties are encouraged to review the updated Terms of Reference, available on FSRA's website.

Changes to committees

To better focus their work this year we have created a Property and Casualty SAC and an Auto Insurance SAC.

Each committee will focus on specific insurance-related priorities.

The Property and Casualty SAC will concentrate on guiding FSRA's operations and regulatory activity concerning non-auto property and casualty insurance.

The Auto Insurance SAC will address priorities related to automobile insurance, including health service providers.

How to apply

To apply, candidates are invited to send their resume and cover letter to [email protected] .

Eligible applicants should hold senior positions within their respective organization or profession and demonstrate a commitment to serving the public interest above personal and professional agendas.

Other committees

The Pensions SAC membership is staggered, and it will be seeking members this fall. The Pensions SAC will also include an extended term of two to three years.

Five new CAP members were announced in April and will be serving a two-year term.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone.

