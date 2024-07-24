TORONTO, July 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, imposes licence conditions on Nexus Seulal ("Seulal").

FSRA issued this order as a result of a decision of the Financial Services Tribunal (Tribunal), dated April 4, 2024.

Based on Seulal's past conduct in the banking industry, he presents an ongoing risk to the public should he join the mortgage brokering industry.

The Tribunal directed FSRA to issue the licence with conditions to address the risks identified. FSRA had proposed to refuse the licence.

