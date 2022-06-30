TORONTO, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued a compliance order on consent on Canadian Life Settlements Inc.

Canadian Life Settlements Inc. consented to the issuance of the compliance order in accordance with subsections 441(2)(a), (b) and (c) of the Insurance Act. Canadian Life Settlements Inc. also agreed to pay administrative costs in the amount of $10,000 to FSRA.

FSRA issued the compliance order as a result of a settlement with Canadian Life Settlements Inc.

Read FSRA's Order here.

Read the Minutes of Settlement here.

Read the Notice of Proposal here.

