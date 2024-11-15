TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, has imposed an administrative penalty against Tejpal Mann (Mann).

Mann was previously a licensed life insurance and accident and sickness insurance agent under the Insurance Act (Act). His licence expired on June 23, 2022.

While licensed, Mann directly or indirectly allowed compensation to be paid to a non-licensee, contrary to section 403 of the Act.

Mann requested a hearing before the Financial Services Tribunal (Tribunal). However, Mann did not attend the hearing, and the Tribunal dismissed his Request for Hearing without further notice to him and ordered FSRA to carry out its enforcement action. The reasons for dismissing the Request for Hearing are set out in the Tribunal's decision.

