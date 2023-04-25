FSRA imposes an administrative penalty against Mohd Tanvir and Satinder Kaur

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) issued an order imposing an administrative penalty in the amount of $20,000 on Mohd Tanvir (Tanvir) and an order imposing an administrative penalty in the amount of $12,000 on Satinder Kaur (Kaur).

Tanvir and Kaur made false and misleading statements and representations in the solicitation or registration of two (2) life insurance policies, contrary to section 17(c) of Ontario Regulation 347/04.

FSRA issued these orders as a result of settlements with Tanvir and Kaur.

Learn more:

FSRA is working to protect consumers through its monitoring and enforcement activities.

FSRA continues to work on behalf of stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Russ Courtney

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 437-225-8551

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario